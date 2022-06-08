Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will a trailer come with it?

Yellowjackets season 2 could end up being one of the most anticipated shows of the year, and we say that not knowing if episodes will even air before New Year’s Eve.

In the end, it’s pretty easy to figure out why the hype for this show is what it is. Just think about it! We still don’t know how the Antler Queen story arc is going to, just as we don’t quite know who is actually still alive in the present. These are questions that do need to be answered, and we just have to wait and see exactly when that is going to happen.

So while we can’t say for sure that there will be new episodes this year, it does seem like we’re at least going to get some sort of news, and we feel like a premiere-date announcement could be that very thing. So what could accompany it? Based on what we’re thinking right now, it would be perfect to put this with some sort of trailer — even if it is a short one, leading into a more longer spotlight a little later on down the road.

The biggest reason for Showtime to get this out there at some point this year is to capitalize on the huge enthusiasm that exists for the show right now. Yellowjackets started to become more mainstream at the end of last season and in general, we think there will be more and more buzz about it (pun intended) by the time we get even a month or two from where we are now.

If marketed correctly, we really think that this mystery drama has the potential to jump to the next level as one of premium cable’s biggest hits.

When do you think we will get Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date news?

