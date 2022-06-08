Kung Fu season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: A look to ‘The Source’

Next week on Kung Fu season 2 episode 13, you’re going to see what is by far the biggest story so far. After all, this is the epic finale!

For a good while now, we’ve seen a lot of stories revolving around Nicky and Russell Tan, who has been the Big Bad for a big chunk of the season. We know that we’re prepared for a showdown for quite some time and now, that could be here. Is it the final battle? While we tend to think there’s a chance he comes back for season 3, personally we just don’t see it. There are enough other storylines that could be introduced that it shouldn’t be a priority to rely only on him.

If you want to get a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

BLOODLINES – Nicky (Olivia Liang) teams up with an unexpected ally and sets out on a dangerous mission to take down Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) once and for all. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#213). Original airdate 6/15/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

At the moment, we are mostly just grateful over the fact that there is a season 3 coming, and that enables us to get further into the finale without having to worry all that much about what the future holds. With that in mind, there could also be a cliffhanger at the end of everything.

