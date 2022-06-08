Magnum PI season 5: Perdita Weeks responds to revival campaign

We know that there can be a lot of gratification that can come from being a part of a long-running show. The majority of scripted series don’t last four seasons, which is what Magnum PI did prior to it being canceled at CBS last month. It is a tough pill to swallow, but the world of this show may not be over for good!

Yesterday, we reported that NBC is in advanced stages of negotiations to pick up the series, which should continue to offer hope that a revival will happen. It’s incredibly rare in this era of TV for a canceled show to go from one broadcast network to another, but it has happened here and there over the decades. Perhaps the most fascinating example is JAG, which moved from NBC to CBS after one season and ended up spawning NCIS, one of the biggest franchises in television history.

While there is no guarantee that NBC will save Magnum PI, the fanbase has made their voice heard, to the extent that there will even be a digital billboard going up in Times Square later this week! Perdita Weeks commented on it in a post on Twitter today, thanking everyone and encouraging them to “stay tuned.” She has that gratification of someone who had a four-season run coupled with realizing just how much this show means to people. It can be lighthearted escapism one week and emotional/serious the next. It honors veterans in a way very few other shows do. For Perdita the actress, it also gives her a TV family on the opposite side of the world.

This is where we once again will tell you to exercise some caution: Billboards and campaigns are awesome, but negotiations between networks and studios often move at a glacial pace since there are a lot of boxes that need to be checked. While we think everyone will try to move quickly, the deadline right now on cast contracts is at the end of the month. There’s some time still to save the show before getting around to that point, which could make things more difficult.

Rest assured, we’ll be here with more updates every single step of the way.

This is insane. Thanks to literally the best fans of all time I have never heard of such an effort. Stay tuned xxx https://t.co/M3hCQLigpB — Perdita Weeks (@PerditaWeeks) June 8, 2022

