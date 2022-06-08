Survivor 43 premiere date: When will it be announced by CBS?

Are you already eager to know the Survivor 43 premiere date? We’re a couple of weeks removed now from the end of season 42, and it goes without saying we want more of the game.

We’re lucky to know that more is in fact coming; as a matter of fact, it’s been revealed already that there are TWO more seasons on the way! The show is going to be around until at least the spring of 2023, and we have a hard time thinking that it’s ending at that point, either.

So far, the only thing that is 100% official is that season 43 will be airing this fall, but more than likely, you’re going to see it start on the final Wednesday of September. This has been the release pattern for almost every season, save for of course in the aftermath of the global health crisis. We know that season 43 has already been filmed; hence, why you were able to see snippets of the contestants during the recent finale!

You will most likely get the official premiere date at some point in mid-July, at the same time that CBS releases the dates for their other shows. This is at least the same timeline that they used last season and for the time being, we don’t know if they have a reason to change it. In general, the Survivor schedule is never that complicated. The show premieres and with very rare exception, it airs the entirety of its season in consecutive weeks. You don’t have to worry here about situations where there are lengthy breaks or anything else that keeps you from seeing the rest of the game play out.

We know that some elements of seasons 41 and 42 are going to remain for 43, and that includes having a 26-day season. There will probably be a lot of big twists again but odds are, they won’t be the same exact ones you just saw.

