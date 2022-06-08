Is Marg Helgenberger leaving All Rise, role of Judge Lisa Benner?

Is Marg Helgenberger leaving All Rise, and her character of Judge Lisa Benner following the events of the season 3 premiere tonight?

Well, we should have seen this coming in a number of ways. Helgenberger was originally not announced as a part of the main cast for the OWN revival; at the time, it’s because she was signed on to do a different project. That show didn’t get off the ground, but we do know that she will be playing a role on CSI moving forward. That will make her schedule a little bit more complicated. Does all that mean she is leaving entirely? Not at all.

Odds are, we are going to have a chance to see Benner at some point again on this show, especially since she didn’t technically leave the HOJ altogether. Not only is she a huge part of Lola’s life as a mentor, she’s also been a close friend. We don’t see the writers wanting to say goodbye to her forever and, schedule permitting, we think that Marg will want to come back. It’s hard to lose anyone, but such is the case sometimes with revivals — it can be hard to get every single cast member back full-time.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence confirmed that they do still have plans for the character and you will be seeing more of her down the road:

[She] will be around. Not as much like in the hallways, but you’ll see her around between the chambers, the HOJ and Court of Appeals. So that’s exciting that we can expand our worlds from the HOJ, with everybody in their new beginning.

So rest assured, this isn’t the end for Benner; it’s just a different chapter of the show, and also a different way for them to showcase cast members.

