America’s Got Talent: Is singer Drake Milligan the instant favorite?

Is Drake Milligan poised to become the instant star of America’s Got Talent season 17? Following his audition with the band, he’s got a great shot.

Let’s point out the obvious here: Country singers do really well. Beyond that, he’s also got a little bit of rock ‘n roll and a distinct Elvis vibe. At first, we weren’t sure if his performance would back up the confidence that he had leading into what he did. However, he paid it off and then some! This was high-energy, and packed full of content from start to finish. We’re honestly surprised that he isn’t a bigger star already based on what we saw.

Of course, Drake is the sort of singer who is going to make it really far into the competition. The moment that the judges decide to put him through to the next round, they have to know he’ll get a ton of votes.

The biggest thing that we hope he does moving forward is continue to sing with passion, and play what he likes as opposed to what he thinks America will like. A lot of country / country-rock singers get too bogged down with ballads or things they think they have to do in order to show off their voice. Drake doesn’t need to do that when he’s bringing something to the table here that will make him stand out for however long he lasts. Just do more things that allow the audience to have fun, and maybe get people on board with you even if they aren’t the biggest country-music fans out there.

If you didn’t get a chance to check out Drake’s big audition, go ahead and do that at the bottom of this article!

