All Rise season 3: Who is playing Lola’s husband Robin now? A recasting

Tonight on the All Rise season 3 premiere, we had a chance to dive right back into Lola Carmichael’s world, but one thing is very-much different. We’re talking here about the actor playing the character’s husband Robin.

For the first two seasons of the OWN series, we saw Todd Williams taking on this particular role. However, tonight’s episode featured a new actor in the role: Christian Keyes. Some of his past credits include Legends of Tomorrow and The Boys, and in the end, recastings can happen for a number of reasons. A lot of times, it just comes down to schedules or creative needs. (Williams has been working on another show.)

Ultimately, we do think that we’re going to be seeing Keyes around in this role for some time; after all, the last thing we think OWN will want to do is put another actor in this same role down the road. We think in general, we’re probably going to see more of Robin throughout season 3, mostly because there’s a chance to explore his relationship with Lola and beyond that, her life outside of the courtroom in general. It’s something that wasn’t as prevalent through every second of season 2.

We tend to imagine that in the process of recasting Robin, there were probably a couple of things the show was prioritizing. They wanted someone who would have great chemistry with Simone Missick and also the best performer overall; it wasn’t necessarily about finding someone who looked identical to the first actor. That is typically the case anything that a show goes through something like this. There are some notable examples of it across TV; heck, Game of Thrones did it a number of times!

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to All Rise

What do you think about the new actor playing Robin on All Rise season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







