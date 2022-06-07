Westworld season 4: See the chilling (and awesome) new key art

As many of you may be aware now, Westworld season 4 is going to be making its bold premiere on Sunday, June 26.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and embrace the latest key art above? This imagine is chilling, both in terms of its visuals and also the slogan “adapt or die.” That does speak to the events that we’ve seen over the past few seasons, but also the current state of humanity. We’ve already seen the androids themselves adapt dating all the way back to the pilot. For everyone else, there is a certain air of mystery as to what they’re going to do now.

We know that there is a lot to be excited about in regards to the new season. Evan Rachel Wood is coming back as a new character and, of course, we’re intrigued to learn more about who she’s playing and what she will bring to this world! Meanwhile, we’re also going to see James Marsden back after a one-season hiatus; this was a part of the recent ATX Television Festival panel for the show, something we appreciated given that the campaign for season 4 had been somewhat under-the-radar since then.

The best thing about this key art, at least from our vantage point, is that it really will generate some more attention for what lies ahead among potential new viewers. At this point, we totally think that a show like this needs that. If people discover this now, they at least have a chance to catch up before the show returns. We know that they’re going to need every second of time possible, given that this can be a really difficult show to dive into right in the middle of it.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Westworld right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Westworld season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back; this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







