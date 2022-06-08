Is Candice Patton leaving The Flash season 8? Where is Iris?

Is Candice Patton leaving The Flash, and where is Iris West-Allen at this point in season 8? We understand if you have these questions.

While Patton has been a stable of the CW hit from the very beginning, we’ve seen the show move into this strange territory where the character is MIA, and it’s hard to exactly know why. What is going on here? Why are we not seeing her? Well, the character has been lost in the Still Force, and all teases suggest that this is connected to what we’re going to see through the final Graphic Novel of the season.

Rest assured that, at least for now, Iris’ arc on the series is not done. You will see more of her, though her status beyond this season remains a little bit unclear. We still don’t know how a season 9 could even work without Iris, given that she’s one of the most valuable people to the story. She is Barry’s wife! There’s a chance that season 9 could be the shortest one yet, but it’s hard to say how that will impact negotiations or not.

For whatever reason, it’s been a trend as of late for many CW shows to have actors who are just gone for stretches of time. It’s certainly not foreign to The Flash, since we saw Carlos Valdes be absent for stretches prior to his departure. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen times where Danielle Panabaker is not a significant part of the story. No matter the reason for it, we do think it’s rather weird that we’ve seen so much of the show over time without the full ensemble. We’re not sure that we will ever get all that used to it.

