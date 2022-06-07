Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: What makes most sense?

If you’re like us, then you’re definitely out there wondering aloud about a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. How can you not? Season 2 had the most electric ending that we’ve seen in the franchise in some time, with multiple bodies being dropped and questions forming about Tariq St. Patrick’s future. How in the world will he get himself out of this bind? What’s going to be coming up next?

While Starz isn’t saying anything yet, it feels like a foregone conclusion in our mind that Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast will be back later this year. It’s just a question of figuring out the right date.

Watch our Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale review below! There’s a lot of crazy stuff we get into there, so check that out to get hyped for what’s next. Also, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more coverage of the entire Power universe.

When you look back at the schedule for season 2, you can see that it started on November 21; we think personally that the network is going to adhere to a pretty similar schedule this time around. A premiere date on November 20, November 13, or November 6 would allow them to air the first five episodes before a brief holiday hiatus without a problem. Heck, they could even start a week later on November 27 and be done before December 25, at least for the first half.

Personally, we don’t think a December premiere is likely, nor do we think they’ll kick things off much earlier than late October. Remember that Raising Kanan is on this summer and there’s also another season of BMF in the works. There are really only so many spots, and we think they’ll want to spread out the schedule to a certain extent.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Share any and all of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







