Chicago PD season 10: When to expect premiere date news

If you are eager to get some more news on Chicago PD season 10, you can be assured here that you are 100% not alone. This is of course one of NBC’s more-popular shows and in general, the entire One Chicago lineup is dominant ratings-wise.

So when will we actually learn when Jason Beghe and the rest of the cast are back? Unfortunately, not for a little while most likely. There’s no specific timetable as to when most networks announce their start dates; heck, Fox already did it for the fall! Last year, NBC unveiled their dates around the middle of July, and that’s what we are expecting here.

Don’t be too concerned about whether or not these dates are going to be divided up into some sort of super-bizarre fashion. More than likely, that’s not happening unless the network just decides to get weird. They’ll reveal the dates for all of their fall shows at once, and Chicago PD will likely start the same day as both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. When will that be? Probably one of the final weeks of September, but that is speculation and with that, of course subject to change depending on everything that goes down.

So what will be coming on Chicago PD in terms of the story? A lot of it will inevitably be geared around the future of Hank Voight, who underwent some pretty significant changes at the end of season 9. The death of Anna Avalos is inevitably going to be something that shakes him for quite some time, and we hope that it doesn’t send him down a dark path. We’ve certainly seem before that this is something that Voight is susceptible to, and the rest of the team may need to keep an eye on him throughout what lies ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 10?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







