All Rise season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Is Lola’s future in jeopardy?

All Rise season 3 episode 2 is officially slated to air next week on OWN. Isn’t it a thrill to have the show back after such a long break? We tend to think so. It has been a long time coming, and it’s clear that the show is going to hit the ground running at its new home with different cases and big character-specific plots.

Also, it’s abundantly clear already that there are going to be a few other obstacles coming for one Lola Carmichael; could Sherri’s actions actually jeopardize her job? The All Rise season 3 episode 2 synopsis below makes us think this is at least a possibility:

Lola stands to lose her judgeship due to Sherri’s volunteer activities, Ness learns whether she passed the bar, and a domestic violence case leaves Lola conflicted.

In general, you can expect for season 3 to test all of the characters in different ways, whether that be with topical cases or challenges away from the office. The move from OWN shouldn’t change much when it comes to the series’ tone, but they could dive deeper into cases and topics that are more pressing than ever. Also, there are just some things that you can’t do on network TV; Simone Missick discussed that in a TV Insider interview:

The language is a little more colorful, the clothes are a little less existent in some aspects. I don’t think that we ever saw Lola and [husband Robin, played by Christian Keyes this season] have a love scene. It was a quick peck on the cheek, a kitchen smooch, and then she was off to work. It was important for us to see her fully realized as a sexual, romantic woman.

So much of season 3 is a celebration, mostly in that it would not exist were it not for a lot of passionate fan support. With that in mind, we anticipate that everyone is going to be giving you their absolute best to tell stories that meet all of the high expectations that are out there.

