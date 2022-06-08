Is Raoul Max Trujillo leaving Mayans MC? Is Taza gone?

Is Raoul Max Trujillo leaving Mayans MC following the events of tonight’s new episode? Have we reached the end of the road for Taza? After the scene that you saw in the episode tonight, it feels fair to wonder about this very thing.

Ultimately, what we saw was Taza coming to a realization that the world of Santo Padre was not the right one for him anymore; he didn’t see himself in the club anymore. Given how fractured it has been, especially amidst the war with the Sons, it made sense that someone would choose to walk away at some point. That someone just so happens to be this character, even though he’s survived some scary situations on the show in the past and barely escaped alive. This particular situation, in between the war with the Sons and then also Galindo, pushed things over the top.

If this is the end of the road for Taza, it marks the second major character to depart the world of the Mayans after the past couple of seasons. Remember that not that long ago, we also said goodbye to Coco; at least in this case, we’re talking about someone who could conceivably return at just about any given time.

(Of course, whether or not he’d be welcomed back is a different story — after all, EZ had some harsh words for him tonight before he left.)

Losing Trujillo at this point would be a pretty significant blow. He’s one of the Mayans that has been there from the very beginning, and his exit would signal a pretty dramatic shift for the club at large. They’ve already seen that with EZ quickly rising up the ranks to where he is now; also, his own driven nature and desire to get justice and/or answers in whatever way he feels necessary. This is not the same character we saw earlier on in the series, and his murder of Gaby can be thought of as proof that he’s willing to go further than almost anyone else in this world.

