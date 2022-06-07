Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 premiere spoilers, first trailer!

If you weren’t excited to see the Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 premiere already, here is another reason to be!

Today, Freeform has released a new, longer trailer for the final episodes set to premiere in just a couple of weeks. What lies ahead here? These batch of episodes are going to find the witches in more trouble than ever before — they are on the run! They are trying to figure out how to escape a world where the lines between witches and everyday society are falling apart. There is no longer a threat of war; instead, the war is already here. Lives could be lost, but we want to have hope that Tally and others can make it through … but there will be some complications. You better be prepared for all of those moving forward.

Now, let’s get into the first episode itself. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 premiere synopsis:

After being blamed for the death of the vice president’s daughter, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives – but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power.

Amidst all of the drama and danger in this trailer, there is one other thing that we can say for sure is coming: Weddings! There will be some romance here and we believe firmly that the writers are going to do whatever they can to paint a pretty romantic picture for what is coming up down the road. Because the final season announcement was made in advance, that should have allowed the creative team proper time to figure out the right way to tie together some of these loose ends.

