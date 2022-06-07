Yellowstone season 5 filming: Dive into the world of the Ranch

For anyone out there excited to see Yellowstone season 5, you likely are aware you are not alone. This is one of the most-anticipated shows out there! New episodes are set to premiere on November 13, and production is already underway right now in Montana.

So while you wait for the show to come back, why not dive a little further behind the scenes? This is what we’re happy to provide for you today.

If you head over to the Instagram Stories for one Denim Richards (Colby), you can see a look at him approaching a signature part of the ranch with the gigantic Y front and center. It’s a beautiful look at the real-life world of the show, and it’s also a reminder that this is not your ordinary TV set. Episodes film by and large on the functioning Chief Joseph Ranch, and that makes a lot of it feel all the more authentic. Richards and other actors undergo the necessary training to believable in their roles, and they need to given everything that they are tasked to do over the course of the year.

For Colby in general, we hope that there’s some great stuff coming for him and Teeter. We know that these two had a few shining moments throughout season 4, but we’re hoping that there are a handful of other ones coming in the near future, as well. Hopefully, in general we see more of the Bunkhouse this time around than the situation with Walker and Lloyd, which really tended to take over a lot of what you saw over the past year.

