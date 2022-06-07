Law & Order season 22: Sam Waterston staying on as Jack McCoy

We heard recently that Anthony Anderson would not be a part of Law & Order season 22 on NBC; luckily, the news today is a little more promising.

According to a report from Deadline, Sam Waterston will be sticking around the mothership for at least one more season as Jack McCoy, meaning that he will have played this iconic role for a whopping eighteen seasons. He, like Anderson, originally signed a one-year deal, a move that was probably meant to tip their toes back into the water and give the returning franchise some familiar faces. Clearly, Waterston is happy to stay around in this world for at least a little while longer. This should help further given Anthony’s departure. We would assume that a new character will be cast over the coming months to help fill the void.

There is no firm premiere date as of yet for season 22, but we expect it back at some point in either late September or early October. The same goes for both Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime, which all constitute the full Thursday-night lineup. Filming begins for all of them later this summer, and it is our opinion that we’ll probably see cameos from another couple familiar faces here and there. Yet, nothing is confirmed.

Also, could we see some larger crossovers beyond Mariska Hargitay appearing in the Law & Order season 21 finale? Given the nature of all shows executive-produced by Dick Wolf, we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest to see something more. We’ve seen through One Chicago how profitable this big events can be, and they’d generate plenty of excitement at the same exact time.

