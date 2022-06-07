Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan talks fan art on Kelly Clarkson Show

Today, Outlander star Sam Heughan is going to make an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Want to see a sneak peek of it now?

If you look below, you can see a pretty amusing segment where Sam discusses some of the various fan art that he has seen by the show — and, of course, art comes in many forms. We think the perception of this sort of stuff is that art always has to mean paintings or drawings. Yet, there has been everything from dolls made to blankets to crochet figurines. There’s some beautiful stuff out there from this fandom, which tends to be more creative than almost any other out there. (Kudos to the show for making sure the artists got credit via Instagram for some of their work.)

Sam also talks a little in here about his mother being an artist, so he understands fully a lot of the word and dedication that goes into making a lot of these creations. We know that this is just a small glimpse of the rest of the show, but it looks like we’re going to have a pretty fun interview. Our hope for most Sam-related TV appearances is that we get to see different subjects addressed as opposed to the same ones time and time again; also, ones where there is an opportunity to learn a little bit more about him.

Outlander season 7 is currently in production; there’s no premiere date as of yet for it, but we did write recently about the perfect time for everyone to drop a full trailer. Hopefully, we’re going to get some more great stuff coming before too long about the road ahead, and what we have to be excited about with what is going to be the biggest, most epic season of the show since the very first one on Starz. (Personally, we’re anticipating that season 7 is going to air in 2023.)

Related – Be sure to get even more news when it comes to Outlander right now!

What do you most want to see as we move into Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







