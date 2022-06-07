Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 return date: ‘Worlds War Bizarre’

After tonight’s new episode, it’s absolutely going to make sense to want the Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 return date. So when is it? What can you expect to see? Of course, there are a few different things to talk through within this piece.

First and foremost, though, let’s hand down the bad news: There is no new episode next week. The CW series has been pretty prolific with some of its breaks this season and unfortunately, that trend isn’t stopping now. If there is at least one silver lining we can give here, it’s the simple fact that it’s a pretty short hiatus. It will only last for a week, and then you will see episode 14 (titled “Worlds War Bizarre”) on Tuesday, June 21. This is the penultimate one of the season, with the finale set for June 28. We know that there’s a season 3 coming to the network in 2023, so that’s at least something that you can remember as we get through the end of the season.

Now, let’s turn to the rather unfortunate news: There isn’t a lot of additional news out there about this episode at the time of this writing as to what lies ahead. That’s intentional, since clearly the folks at The CW didn’t want to give too much away insofar as the story goes here in advance and honestly, we get that. This is a chance for the writers to surprise us, and we give them a lot of credit for finding a way to do this in a Superman story. It is, after all, not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

Will we get a big cliffhanger at the end of the season 2 finale? We wouldn’t be that shocked — let’s just put it that way.

