America’s Got Talent video: Meet Funkanometry, dancing duo

Tonight on America’s Got Talent some of the latest auditions are going to arrive. With that in mind, why not say hello to Funkanometry?

In the sneak peek below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about here as we see the dancing duo from Vancouver hit the stage. This clip (per TV Insider) is reasonably short, so you don’t get to see a ton of them beyond just some of their moves and the judges’ reaction to what they’re seeing.

Nonetheless, it feels pretty clear at this point what their specialty is: Fun. We’ve seen dancers on this show that have a higher degree of difficulty to what they do; that’s not the focus of this act. Instead, it’s the sort of dance act designed to get you dancing. Their timing and technique is on point and you can see with their facial expressions that the goal of this is to generate a laugh or a smile. Also, we’d say that “September” by Earth, Wind, & Fire is as good of a track for an audition on this show as you are going to find.

As with most videos released to the public in advance, we don’t think that there’s meant to be any real drama here as to whether or not they’re going to be making it through to the next round of the show. We think their long-term status as a part of the competition is clear. They can make it to the live shows and from there, the public could get a great chance to weigh in on them. Will they be good enough to make it to the finale? It’s going to depend a lot on if they can up their game and do something that is a fun evolution of what we’re seeing from them so far.

What do you think is going to happen with Funkanometry on America’s Got Talent tonight?

What do you think is going to happen with Funkanometry on America's Got Talent tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — it is the best way to make sure you don't miss any other updates.

