Roswell, New Mexico season 4 spoilers: EP promises satisfying finale

For those of you who are not aware, the Roswell, New Mexico season 4 finale is going to be the series finale. The end of the road is just about here. While it was not necessarily planned from the start to be the very end, this is something that came to be.

As so many people out there know, The CW mass-canceled more of their shows this year than they ever have before — it’s the end result of there being a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery, plus also some rumors about a pending sale.

Luckily, executive producer Christopher Hollier did confirm to TV Insider this week that they did get an advance warning that they could be canceled, and they were able to pivot the story with that specific thing in mind:

It’ll feel first like it honors what the season is and I think addresses a couple things series-wise as well. We of course always have more — if they want to reboot next year, we’re ready. But it’ll be satisfying. They did give us a little heads up, so certain aspects of it that might have been more cliffhanger-y got wrapped up.

It’s obviously a bummer that so many CW shows have been canceled this year, but we will give them credit for trying to tell writers to wrap things up in advance. We don’t get the sense that programming head Mark Pedowitz took any joy in passing along this news or axing the shows in the end; remember, this was the same network that just one year ago, was trying to create a schedule featuring shows that could premiere on and off throughout the entire year!

