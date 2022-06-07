The Boys season 3: Karl Urban breaks down Billy Butcher’s powers

We’re now three episodes into The Boys season 3 and with that in mind, we’ve got a chance to see some really crazy stuff. Once of the most predictable things was actually Billy Butcher getting (temporary powers), which we never would’ve said a year ago.

Because Butcher’s powers were teased in the key art above among other places, we knew that they were coming. With that being said, the writers did take care to make sure that there were a few things about them overall that stood out.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Karl Urban breaks down what makes his temporary powers different, plus what went into some of the specific decisions that were made here creatively:

…We wanted to do something that would differentiate his from others that we had seen. What we really stumbled upon was the fact that it would cause Butcher an immense amount of pain. To actually have lasers shooting out of your eyeballs, it was a double edged sword. It came at a high cost to use these super powers for Butcher. He pays a high price for it. I think that is very in line with Kripke’s motto of “You make the right choice, you get rewarded. You make the wrong choice and you get punished.”

Will Butcher get addicted this power? Can he be addicted to something that brings about so much pain? He may view this as a means to an end. We’ll just have to see how things play out…

