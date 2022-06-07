The Blacklist season 10: Will we get an actual trailer?

If you’ve been following the news for a while on The Blacklist season 10, then there’s one thing you may know already — it won’t be premiering for a while. The earliest we expect the show back is in January, and that is provided that NBC keeps their current plan front and center.

So while we wait for the show to come back, why not have a discussion about a trailer? We know that this is something we’d love to get, but there’s a difference between anticipating this and actually getting a chance to watch it … and we know that NBC hasn’t been altogether great with their promotion of the show as of late.

Throughout most of season 9, all we saw from the network were tiny, generic promos for what was coming up. There was a slightly longer one entering the season, but that was mostly it. By and large, you were reliant on media outlets to get sneak peeks or other insight into what the future holds.

For the sake of this upcoming season, we tend to think that we’re going to see something similar. We’d love to be pleasantly surprised and get some minute-long trailer showcasing Reddington taking on some former Blacklisters, but for now, that seems unlikely.

When could we see a metaphorical trailer?

If NBC does decide to release something for what’s coming up, they’d probably opt to do it a month or so before the show arrives. Based on that, we’re currently projecting something in December … we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.

Do you want to see a real trailer for The Blacklist season 10?

