Big Brother 24 tease: Julie Chen Moonves is back on stage!

Big Brother 24 is going to be coming onto CBS in just one month’s time — so how exactly are some things going behind the scenes?

Well, we can at least share one little tease of what’s going on with host Julie Chen Moonves! In a post on Instagram, you can see her back at the house, which is a nice little reminder that the show is coming. As for what she’s doing there, it could be a number of things related to pre-production; or, she could just be stopping by!

The irony with this picture is that more than likely, the house itself isn’t 100% done yet. While the show uses the same stage year after year, the house tends to undergo a pretty drastic remodel. There will likely be some cosmetic changes, but our favorite thing is when the house somehow influences the game. Even though the execution of the Secret Room the last time we saw it was a little bit “meh,” the idea on paper could’ve been really fun.

So when will we get an actual house tour leading into the new season? If we had to wager a guess, we’d say that more than likely, it’s something that is going to be coming up near the end of the month. They tend to do the tour in the same few days as the cast reveal; often, there isn’t anything major that is revealed during this, but as someone who watches a TON of live feeds every year, we do think there’s some value in seeing the aesthetic of the house and the place we’ll be watching for a significant stretch of time.

Now, fingers crossed that the cast is full of awesome and fun people…

