The Good Doctor season 6 premiere date: When will we have more news?

We know that we are months away from seeing The Good Doctor season 6 arrive on ABC … but when could se get some more news about it? Is a premiere date press release coming at some point in the near future?

At the end of the day, we’d love to say that something more is coming — but, at least for now, some patience is going to be required. Last year, ABC announced the fall premiere dates for a number of their shows in the middle of July, and we have no clear sense that it is going to be any different this time around. We wouldn’t expect for that to be the case.

So why does the network wait so long to make anything official? There are a few different reasons for it, but the biggest one is that they don’t feel the need to announce something too early, and then have to change it a little bit later on down the road. Instead, the preference is that they would be a little more patient and plot out the entirety of the schedule; then, they can figure out a few more of the finer details down the line.

Regardless of when ABC opts to announce the premiere date, we do have a pretty clear sense of what is coming up next. The new season is going to most likely kick off right after the shocking cliffhanger at the end of season 5, one that put the lives of a few different characters into jeopardy. We still have question marks when it comes to not just if Lim survives what happened, but also what her life is like if she does. We hope that the recovery isn’t just over some big time jump and she’s totally normal not that long after the fact.

