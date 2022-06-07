Animal Kingdom season 6: See (some) of the character posters

With the premiere of Animal Kingdom season 6 coming a little later this month, we’re happy to get whatever sort of preview possible. What does that mean today? It’s as simple as getting to see some new posters featuring some of the characters.

If you look below, you can see a couple of shots that put Deran (Jake Weary) and Smurf (Leila George) in the spotlight. With this in mind, it’s fair to wonder what is going to be coming for both of these characters moving forward.

Have you watched our review yet for the epic Animal Kingdom season 5 finale? If not, be sure to watch that below! After you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other news.

When it comes to Deran, we know already that he’s one of the more capable of the Cody Boys. We think he’s got the most stable head on his shoulders and in another world, maybe could have lived a normal life. We do think he could function outside of this family, but we’re not sure that this is possible. If he can get away, though, we do think he has a better chance at happiness than some other people within this family do.

As for Smurf, however, we tend to think we’re going to explore more of her past via flashbacks and how her entire crime-causing family came to be. We know that the flashbacks have been polarizing to a number of people as of late, but they have informed us of a few different things. Also, they do keep a part of Smurf alive even with Ellen Barkin no longer on the show. We’re happy to at least have her honored in some shape or form.

Hate her or love her, Smurf was always a badass. #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/pbvvc0qlEV — Animal Kingdom (@AnimalKingdom) June 6, 2022

