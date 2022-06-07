Mayans MC season 5: Is it renewed? What is FX waiting for?

As we start to get closer to the season 4 finale, it feels like the right time to wonder about a Mayans MC season 5 renewal. Why haven’t we gotten some sort of renewal news on that? This is absolutely something we want and yet, we’re in a waiting game here to see what FX is going to do.

So what is the holdup here? It could be due to a number of different factors. Take, for starters, the network wanting to see more of the DVR ratings. Or, negotiations about money or some other fairly-mundane and unexciting things.

The only thing that would surprise us at this point is if news came out that the show was not coming back for another season. FX is not a network that cancels their shows out of the blue and beyond just that, they absolutely don’t cancel ones that have been running for a few seasons. Mayans is also a legacy show tied to one of their most-important ones ever in Sons of Anarchy. We tend to think that they will want to give this show a final season to tie together most loose ends.

So when could you expect that renewal? We’d love to imagine it’s there before the finale, mostly so that we don’t have to worry about the long-term future while we are worried about everything else. If we don’t get it at that point, we could in the month or so after the fact.

The biggest thing that we can say with confidence right now is rather simple: Mayans is delivering one of its most dangerous and epic seasons yet. Just consider where things are right now with the club fractured, and with EZ doing whatever he feels needs to be done to stop the Sons — even if it means dropping more bodies along the way.

