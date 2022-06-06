Power Book IV: Force season 2 filming: A celebration behind the scenes

It’s true that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is still fairly early on in production, but that’s not stopping anyone from having a good time!

Today marks a pretty special occasion on the show’s set — it’s Isaac Keys’ birthday! He is the incredible actor who plays Diamond on the Starz drama, and we’ve gotten a chance to see today how the cast and crew are celebrating him.

Watch our Power Book IV: Force finale review now! There is definitely a lot we get into here when it comes to how things wrapped up. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reviews on this show, but also Power Book III: Raising Kanan as it premieres in August.

In a post on his official Instagram Stories, you can see Tommy Egan himself in Joseph Sikora alongside Keys, behind the scenes at the show’s Chicago set. Keys himself also shared a story showing that the crew got him cupcakes in celebration! Given that Force can be such a serious show sometimes, we do appreciate that there can be a lighter, more positive vibe behind the scenes. It’s good to mix things up here and there, right?

There is unfortunately no firm premiere date yet for Force season 2, but we’re hoping to see it early on in 2022. As for what we could be seeing story-wise for Diamond, we saw him and Jenard divide up some of their territory at the end of the season 1 finale. Will the two be able to adhere to that, or is there a chance that this brotherhood-turned-rivalry turns into something worse? There’s a lot we’re left to think about right now…

Related – Get some other updates on Power Book IV right away, including more on filming

What do you most want to see from Diamond as we dive further into Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







