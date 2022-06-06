Big Brother 24 casting: Do we REALLY need potential showmances?

Is Big Brother casting finally moving in the right direction? At this point, it feels like we’re getting there. Last season marked a significant milestone with BIPOC representation, and the show is finally doing a much better job bringing together a group of houseguests that accurately reflects this country.

However, there is still an issue that needs to be changed with this show, and this time around we’re talking about something in a narrative sense. So what is it? Well, it has to do with the repeated focus the producers have on forcing showmances upon us all.

If you watch the CBS show with regularity, you get a sense that these people are asked with regularity about showmances in the Diary Room, almost as though people are watching this show to see players fall in love. There are plenty of other shows about that — not this one. Very rarely do these relationships ever feel organic and while there are plenty of Big Brother couples who have gone the distance, we prefer the ones that naturally happen over time than ones that feel like the show reaching to pair people up whenever they can. The more low-key they are, the better — and also, the less irritating to watch.

So what can casting do about this? It’s rather simple: Stop casting young people as much on the basis of if they’re willing to fall in love on TV. That’s become something we’ve seen more of in recent years, almost like the show is playing the odds in hopes of getting a showmance to happen.

If a showmance does happen…

Do we really need to hear about it every other episode? We want the focus to remain mostly on gameplay and house dynamics whenever we possibly can.

Remember that Big Brother 24 will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, July 6 — it’s just one month away! We’ll have more coverage throughout the next thirty days over at the link here.

