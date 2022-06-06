Blue Bloods season 13: When will premiere date be announced?

Are we going to learn the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere date at some point in the near future? If not, when could we learn about it?

Given that Fox announced many of their own premiere dates a little bit earlier in the day, it would be easy to make some sort of assumption that CBS would follow suit in the near future — as a matter of fact, it would be rather fun if they did!

However, we’ve come to learn over time that this network is not beholden to follow any established timeframe, and honestly, we’re hoping that they stick to whatever internal plan that they have. The last thing you want to do is announce your dates too early, and then have to make a change later on for any sort of reason. That just leads to confusing more viewers and causing some further element of chaos.

What we can tell you when it comes to Blue Bloods is that last year, CBS officially announced their premiere dates in the middle of July, and that is a fair estimate to when they could do this again. That allows them ample time to still promote and hype up a lot of these shows in whatever way they see fit. Also, it gets people discussing many of them again at a time when a lot of people out there have already moved on.

We’ve said already that we do think that Blue Bloods is going to be coming back either at the end of September or the start of October, and we still stand by that. After all, this is traditionally when the show has come back in every year that is not somehow tied to the global health crisis. Filming should be able to move forward at an efficient pace from here on out; here’s to hoping that this happens and there is nothing to be concerned over.

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

