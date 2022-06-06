Fantasy Island season 2 premiere date pushed back — again

Is the idea of Fantasy Island season 2 premiering a fantasy within itself? Sometimes, Fox’s scheduling patterns make us wonder.

Originally, the idea was to have the reboot come back on the air this summer, which makes a certain amount of sense when you consider the show’s breezy nature. However, the network did a reverse-course on that last month, opting to save it seemingly for the fall. Well, the show has now been pushed back again. It is not on the network’s fall schedule, which means that the easiest we could see it premiere is at some point in early 2023 — it’d be almost weird to have such a tropical show on in the winter, but maybe that’s what Fox is going for at this point. Who doesn’t love a little bit of escapism here and there?

One of the things that we’ve heard network executives say about this season in the past is how excited they are for some of the guest stars — a show like this needs great characters popping in here and there. After all, you’re dealing with a fairly small regular cast and you have to figure out how to best fill in the cracks however possible.

If there is a reason why this show gets delayed in the ways that some others due not, we think some of it could just be tied to its fairly standalone nature. It’s the sort of series that could get plugged in almost anywhere, so there’s never this concern about it airing too long after the events of season 1. It’s a utility player that way, but that does require a certain measure of patience from a lot of people out there who are diehard fans.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Fantasy Island season 2 premiere date?

Are you shocked that this keeps getting pushed back? Be sure to share in the comments! Also, keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

