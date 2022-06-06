America’s Got Talent video: Metaphysic use Daniel Emmett for audition!

When tomorrow night’s America’s Got Talent episode arrives on NBC, we feel confident that you will see something totally new. After all, Metaphysic is certainly an act that we haven’t seen before.

So what is it that they do? Using artificial intelligence, they can basically create their own version of familiar people doing unusual things. We feel like this is almost deep-fakes, but for funny, less nefarious purposes. In their audition, they borrow former contestant Daniel Emmet for what is a really bizarre audition — they use him as a template to create a different version of Simon Cowell singing a passionate ballad about love.

What we get at the end of this is something that is truly funny, even if the joke itself doesn’t run for the full duration of the performance. Most importantly for the sake of this show, Simon and the others absolutely love this. In their mind, it’s one of the most refreshing, original things out there.

This is absolutely brilliant, but after watching we do still feel like there is something more that needs to be explored here in the next phase. How can this be applied to future performances? We think the novelty will grow old if we’re just watching other judges sing power ballads moving forward. This is an unusual act in that it feels more like a showcase for the technology rather than something meant to win the grand prize. We do think that Metaphysic 100% has a future, but it may be more in the business sector than a show like this. It also feels like this would be a great presentation over at CES as much as it is an audition here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now, including a look at another audition

What do you think of what Metaphysic is bringing to the America’s Got Talent stage?

Do you like them enough to want to see more of them? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







