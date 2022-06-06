In the Dark season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Murphy fights for survival

Next week on The CW you will see In the Dark season 4 episode 2, and there’s one thing we can tell you in advance. This is not a show that is out to build up to some drama; they are instead going to deliver a lot of it right away!

This upcoming episode titled “No Cane Do” is going to do a lot of what it does best: Put Murphy in a near-impossible situation, and then try to see if there’s a way that she can get out of it. We imagine this will be a pretty character-focused story from start to finish. We’re fairly confident that she will find her way out of this, mostly because The CW would be nuts to kill off their main character two episodes into the season. The question is just what happens as a result of that, and how this story could carry forward through the rest of the summer.

To get a few more details right now on what can you expect, be sure to see the full In the Dark season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

THINK FAST – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) has to get creative if she is going to stay alive, meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) comes up with a plan to help his friend. Annie Bradley directed the episode written by Annie Hayes (#402). Original airdate 6/13/2022.

One bit of bad news…

This is the final season of the show on The CW; like a lot of other ones, it was canceled earlier this spring. The network supposedly warned many showrunners in advance that this could be happening, so we hope this gave the writers a chance to craft a fitting conclusion. We deserve it after so long!

