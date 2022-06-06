9-1-1 season 6, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4: A larger crossover debate!

We know that 9-1-1 season 6 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 are coming at some point in the 2022-23 season. Can you believe that there isn’t an official fall schedule yet? It’s such a strange and shocking development and yet, this is where we are.

It’s important to mention this mostly because the fall schedule ties into one of the big questions at the heart of this article: Whether or not we’re going to get a big crossover event. These are the things that often generate huge ratings, but are also logistically difficult to pull off. It’s even more the case when the shows are set in different cities and you have to find creative ways to make things work.

Do we think that you’ll see something closer to a crossover coming up? Sure, but this is where the fall schedule comes into play. Unless Fox tells the writers for these shows far in advance when each one is starting, it can be hard to plan something. It has to fit in with almost everything else that they are doing, and that in itself can be a challenge story-wise. From there, you have to determine which actors are participating, and then allocating all the time. Remember this: If an actor is on another show, that means they’re not filming on your show. It’s not like there’s often THAT much more production time to do some of these.

We don’t imagine that a crossover will come up right away on either show, and for one big reason: They each like to do an epic disaster at the very start, and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to change.

