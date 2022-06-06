NCIS season 20: Should the premiere resolve Raven story arc?

We know that we’re going to be waiting until this fall to check out the NCIS season 20 premiere, and that’s a lot time to think about certain stories.

In particular here, we’re talking about a huge one: The cliffhanger that Vivian, Parker’s ex-wife, is somehow tied to the Raven. This is a Big Bad who was introduced back during “The Helpers,” and clearly they are still out there and tied to something big.

So will the premiere resolve everything for the Raven? We know that NCIS is at its core a procedural and because of that, we’re not sure we foresee them devoting several weeks on end to the character right away. The four-part Gibbs are to start season 19 was an aberration more than the norm.

Do we think the Parker part of the story will be resolved? Probably, since they can’t have him on the run and away from the team forever! However, there is room for some other stuff to enter the picture with the Raven, so we’d honestly be surprised if that part of the mystery is resolved when we don’t even know who the character is just yet. Our hope is that the premiere reveals that, and that this is something the show can revisit here and there down the road — even if it is not something we get to see again right after the premiere. It’s a long season; our hope is that we’ll be getting back to 22-episode territory here!

