Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: What could keep it from happening?

At this specific point in time, it feels almost fair to call an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 renewal inevitable. Why wouldn’t all parties want it? The reasons for doing it are pretty endless, starting with it being the biggest show (at least through one weekend) in Disney+ history. Also, Ewan McGregor himself seems interested in coming back for more.

So why hasn’t it already been announced at the streaming service, especially since it is seemingly a no-brainer? Well, it could very well be due to some creative hurdles…

The first thing to note here is that season 1 was clearly designed to be a way to bring Obi-Wan closer to the events of A New Hope. We don’t think that anyone necessarily went into this project with plans for there to be more down the road.

So with that in mind, how can it still happen? We think a lot of that is going to come down to how creative everyone can be behind the scenes extending the title character’s story without changing canon. This is a very difficult thing to thread, and we don’t think it’s worth trying until the idea is absolutely outstanding.

Do we still think that it will happen? Sure, and mostly for one reason: Disney+ wants money. All major businesses do. We think they will find a way to figure that out with that in mind, and so that they can use this show in order to amplify some of the others they have on the schedule. There also won’t be any real pressure to make another season immediately. Don’t be surprised in the slightest of we are waiting for a couple of years to see something more for Obi-Wan.

