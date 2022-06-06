The Blacklist season 10: Will Dembe rejoin Reddington’s team?

The Blacklist season 10 is one that contains many mysteries, but let’s take a moment focusing on Reddington and Dembe in particular. Will these two characters be at each other’s side once more?

When you think about the season 9 finale, it felt more and more clear that Hisham Tawfiq’s character was veering more in his direction — and for good reason. Reddington was feeling more and more alone, especially with Weecha injured and Marvin betraying him. Depending on where season 10 goes, Dembe may start to realize that he and Reddington need each other more than ever.

Have you watched our take on The Blacklist and the big season 9 finale? If not, be sure to watch it now below! We’ll have more reviews and theories coming throughout this off-season plus a re-watch, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you can keep watching with us.

Even if Reddington doesn’t know the truth yet, we do: Marvin left behind a list of past Blacklisters to Wujing, and it serves as proof that they were all betrayed in some form or another. They will want revenge, and this puts James Spader’s character in more danger than ever. He will need some help.

Will Weecha provide that? Maybe, but it’s possible that her near-death experience changes her. There is no word on Diany Rodriguez’s status for season 10; she was never a series regular for season 9.

Meanwhile, Dembe could also feel pulled closer to the FBI for another reason: They are short on agents. Both Aram and Park quit the Task Force, meaning that it’s left with just Cooper and Ressler other than Dembe. If he leaves, what’s left of them at this point? Dembe is going to be facing a life-altering decision, and we don’t envy the position he could find himself in.

