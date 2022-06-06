The Boys season 3 episode 4: Will Timothy scene alter The Deep’s future?

There’s no denying that one of the most traumatizing scenes of The Boys season 3 so far has to be Homelander forcing The Deep to eat Timothy. He was a friend! While Chace Crawford’s character may not love many things, he does care for his sea-creature friends. Knowing that it happened is one thing; having to watch it unfold was horrifying.

The Deep has done what he needed to do to get back in The Seven, albeit with some string-pulling behind the scenes. Is he actually happy? Will he get some revenge?

We know that one of the things that all TV shows like to do is putting characters in surprising situations. Starlight understandably hates The Deep and yet, it’s possible that he could be important in taking Homelander down depending on how things shape out. So many Supes within the Seven know how terrible Antony Starr’s character is, but The Deep and A-Train both are being bullied on another level by him as of late. They also see now what he is doing publicly, and this could cause even more pandemonium behind the scenes at Vought. Sure, he may be getting some fans for his outlandish behavior, but where does that put them?

Just be prepared for things to veer in some unexpected directions with The Deep moving forward; it certainly feels like he’s getting more of an arc than in season 2.

Also, can we go ahead and say #JusticeForTimothy? The Deep joining a fight against Homelander fully would be a great way for that to happen.

How do you think the death of Timothy is going to change The Boys season 3 and the Deep in particular?

