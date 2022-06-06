Grey’s Anatomy season 19: How to handle Teddy, Owen story

As you prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 on ABC this fall, it’s abundantly clear there’s a lot to unravel. Some decisions can’t be undone, and some storylines are likely in for a few more shocking turns.

For Teddy and Owen, it feels like they have the biggest challenge ahead of them out of anyone. Bailey can probably request her old job back and Meredith would give it to her. Meanwhile, it’s easy for Nick to decide to stay in Seattle. Things are a bit more complicated for these two. The police are going to be hunting them, so where do they go? What do they do?

While we don’t necessarily want to see either one of these characters suffer forever, it also feels like this is not something that can be undone quickly. As a matter of fact, we don’t think that it should. We should be able to watch all of this play out over the span of a few episodes. Let us see where these characters are and what they are up to, along with if there is a way for them to get out of it and back to work in Seattle.

What we will say for now is this: It certainly hurts any case that they have that the two of them fled knowing the authorities would be after them. It’s hard on paper to see how they could get back to practicing medicine in the state of Washington.

Yet, this is almost certainly what the producers of the show wanted. We get the sense that they want for there to be some sort of near-insurmountable challenge for them to take on. Otherwise, there’s not as much to be excited about. Almost two decades into the series, you have to find a way to raise the stakes.

