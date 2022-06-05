Gaslit season 1 episode 8 spoilers: An ‘insane but shockingly true’ finale!

Next week on Gaslit season 1 episode 8, we absolutely hope you are ready for the end of the road. This is, after all, the explosive finale! Or, as Starz puts it, the “insane but shockingly true” end of this particular Watergate saga.

So where are things now entering this episode? In a spot where John Mitchell has been brought in, and Martha is finding herself being blamed. Her story is not yet over, but you can see how events have spiraled out of control all around her. We know how John’s story ends, and in that sense, there’s no real drama that is coming. Yet, there’s still a lot when it comes to how the show chooses to paint Martha’s legacy. It’s a difficult one to pin down in so many ways. She was smeared and attacked by some; yet, she is also viewed as invaluable by many to the scandal getting out in the first place. Some of Nixon’s comments after his resignation cement that further.

What we hope viewers get out of this show mostly is the wildly complicated nature of this scandal, but also how much of it was relationship-based at its core. There were always moving parts, and there always different paths that could have been taken. Yet, this is where everything ends, and we’ll just have to see how much Starz goes when it comes to the end of her life.

One thing we can say with confidence: This will be the true end of this story. There are no plans for a season 2, and this was billed to be a limited series from the start with a defined beginning, middle, and end. You could hear more from this show in awards season, depending on if the Emmys choose to recognize Julia Roberts.

