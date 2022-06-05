Euphoria season 3: Could Hunter Schafer take on additional role?

Over the past couple of years, we have seen Hunter Schafer take on the role of performer and co-writer on HBO’s Euphoria. Is there a chance that she could also add director to her last of credits down the road? This is, at the very least, something to consider.

After all, we’ve learned recently that Hunter has taken on a brand-new challenge as a director! In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress confirmed that she took on this role for a music video, but declined to share too many more details:

“I can’t say yet but, yeah, that happened,” she teased … A music video is the perfect format to kind of experiment, especially as a new director. It seemed like a really good place to have the wiggle room to make some mistakes if I needed to, before approaching something much more ambitious, like a short film or a feature, which, hopefully, I will do someday.”

Could Schafer direct an episode of Euphoria season 3? This is an interesting thing to consider, and absolutely it is something that we would welcome. However, it’s worth noting that season 1 was the last time we saw someone other than Sam Levinson in the director’s chair. With that being said, Schafer is the only person other than Levinson to ever co-write an episode, so anything is possible.

One thing we do know is that Schafer is absolutely capable of taking the challenge on and running with it. She’s shown time and time again that she is ambitious, and it would be cool to see another vision on the show — Euphoria is the sort of palette that allows someone to showcase their creativity in a wide array of forms. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see more at some point either next year or in early 2024.

