SEAL Team season 6: When could Paramount+ release a full trailer?

If you are desperate to get a SEAL Team season 6 trailer, rest assured that you are 100% not alone. There are a ton of people who would like to get something like that! It is mostly a measure of when we could see it.

Based on what we know right now, the truth is that you’ll probably be waiting a long time to see some actual footage. Filming only recently began for the David Boreanaz drama, and even when a lot of footage is in the can, they’ll probably still wait a while to show it! The producers and the streaming service will understandably want to wait until they are a couple of months from the premiere; that way, they aren’t giving all that much away in the early going and ruining some of their surprises. The cliffhanger at the end of season 5 was so big that almost anything would give away who survived the blast.

Even with that in mind, we know that Paramount+ is going to have to release something. Provided that season 6 premieres in the fall, which is our current hope, our feeling is that we could see a trailer in the late summer. This is the first year where a season is entirely on the streaming service, and we feel like the show will take advantage of that even more than they did in season 5! We want the writers to push the envelope, just as we would like for them to showcase further the emotional challenges of taking on these missions. Jason in particular still has a lot to contend with based on his actions at the end of season 5; we’d love to see him continue to operate, but nothing within this world is assured.

For now, we remain grateful that we’re getting a season 6. Had the show remained on CBS, there is a good chance we wouldn’t be getting this at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you most want to see when it comes to a SEAL Team season 6 trailer?

How much do you think Paramount+ will actually give away? Share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back; this is a great way to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







