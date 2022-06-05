Outlander season 7: The perfect time to drop a full trailer

Now that Outlander season 7 has been in production for a good stretch of time, there’s clearly going to be a craving for some content. How can there not be? This show ended season 6 in a pretty dramatic fashion, and it’s the sort of thing that leaves all of us eager to see more of what’s next.

Of course, the folks at Starz are going to be far more patient than we are when it comes to footage for what lies ahead. More than likely, they are going to resist temptation to show off a lot of stuff in the near future, mostly because we’re nowhere near a premiere date. Season 6 hasn’t been over for all that long, and that means we will be mired in a Droughtlander for some time. Will it be shorter than the last hiatus? We tend to think so, but we could still be waiting until early next year. (We’re trying to be broad with our estimates; there’s no reason to narrow things down further.)

So if a winter 2023 launch is something that is going to happen, we feel like Starz is going to time out fall as the time to release a trailer for what’s next. That is just the thing that makes the most sense! Giving people a trailer at least a couple of months in advance. It gives people time to come through it; that is especially true for book readers who want to see references to some of their favorite moments.

You also do want to release a trailer in plenty of time to attract new viewers to the show — though admittedly, that is a little bit harder for a show so many years in as it was in the early going. It helps at least that some older seasons are on Netflix; that can be a good entry point for people before the start to decide whether or not they want to subscribe to Starz for something more down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What would you most likely to see when it comes to a full Outlander season 7 trailer?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here at the site for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







