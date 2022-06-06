Barry season 3 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: How intense will it be?

Next week on HBO you are going to have a chance to see Barry season 3 episode 8, and we already know a little bit about it. We’re gearing up here for what is going to be a pretty action-packed finale, and it could throw a lot of characters through a loop.

Is anyone else continuously impressed at how many genres Bill Hader throws into this show? We know that it took a long time for us to get season 3, but it has certainly proven to be worth the wait. If there’s a couple of things we can say here to make you smile, it’s that the show has already been renewed for a season 4, and production on that will be happening this summer! Hader is directing all of the episodes for the upcoming season, and we’re hoping all of this means a shorter hiatus between seasons 3 and 4.

Let’s get back to the finale now. While there isn’t a ton of advance information out there as of yet, we can share what Henry Winkler had to say about it in a recent interview with TV Insider:

[Reading the script], I did not know where I was going to end up emotionally … It is so intense.

Don’t be surprised if there is some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the episode. Maybe someone is left in a life-or-death situation; or, maybe there’s just a compelling tease to what the future could hold. Either way, we’re bound to be happy.

