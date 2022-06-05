Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere date: The ideal launch time?

Following tonight’s finale on AMC, you can at least take solace in know that Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is coming. This is a fact that has been out there for a rather long time.

So what mystery is there? It’s as simple as wondering when the network will want to bring the zombie drama back. They are going to have a lot of options when you think about how they plan and scale things out. We know, for example, that the final episodes of The Walking Dead proper are coming back this fall. Do you want the new season of Fear to start before them, or try to air them after the fact?

If we were the network, what we would contemplate doing here is launching the show either at the very end of this year or the start of 2023, mostly to serve as a bridge between the flagship drama ending and the start of the Daryl Dixon spin-off, which is filming this summer in Europe. There’s also another spin-off coming centered on Negan and Maggie, but details about that one are a little bit more difficult to come by.

While we know that Fear the Walking Dead is nowhere near the ratings smash that the main Walking Dead is, we do think it’s proven itself to be a solid-enough performer as of late. It can whet some appetites and hopefully, bring about some thought-provoking stories coming up. Kim Dickens will be sticking around for at least a little while as Madison, and we hope that helps to compensate for the loss of Alycia Debnam-Carey as a series regular.

Fingers crossed, we’ll hopefully get at least a season 8 premiere date announcement later this year.

