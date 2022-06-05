SWAT season 6 premiere date: When will it be revealed at CBS?

Do you want news on a SWAT season 6 premiere date sooner rather than later? It’s fair to imagine that you would! After all, this is a show that capped off season 5 in an emotional way with the departure of Lina Esco as Chris, and there are a number of storylines that could unfold from here. Take, for example, when we could see another person join the team; or, what the future will hold for her and Street.

For the time being, though, let’s focus in on that premiere date and what we know / do not know at present. This past month, it was revealed courtesy of CBS themselves that the Shemar Moore series will be back Friday nights this fall, and at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. That is the timeslot that it was in through the first half of season 5 before it moved to Sunday. That was a really successful spot for it, and we imagine that the network would like to keep it there year-round this time.

While we don’t have a premiere date for season 6 as of yet, we at least have an indication as to when we could learn more. Last year, CBS announced their fall premiere dates the second week of July, and it’s a pretty fair thing to estimate they will do that again. The next several weeks will give them a chance to build out the schedule for the entire season and figure out where to place all of the episodes that are needed. While there are some changes that occur during the season, as a general rule the network likes to have a general blueprint of things in advance. That makes it a little bit easier to navigate some stuff after the fact.

Regardless of when the premiere date is actually revealed, you will probably see episodes air in either late September or early October. That has been the trend now for many years.

