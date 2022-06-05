When Calls the Heart season 10: Is Elizabeth, Lucas wedding done deal?

At the time of this writing, there is still no When Calls the Heart season 10 renewal — a fact that continues to make us sad. While we are still hopeful that one is coming, it is also abundantly clear that the Hallmark Channel is drawing this out.

Hopefully, we will have something more to report on this in the near future but for today, we want to focus on something a little bit different. In particular, we want to discuss the wedding between Elizabeth and Lucas! We’re for sure getting one, right?

On the surface, it is hard to imagine a world where this doesn’t happen over the course of the next season, and there are a number of different reasons for that. Take, for starters, the simple fact that you don’t know if there will be a season 11. You don’t want to have an opportunity to give viewers a wedding and not do it! Tonally, this is also the sort of show that will not shy away from this. While there are a lot of different components to When Calls the Heart, we personally believe it, at its core, to be a romantic show. This will be a big part of what the writers choose to focus on moving forward, and they will focus on this romance in different forms.

So while we feel confident that a wedding will happen during season 10, there are different things to wonder about within that. Take, for starters, precisely what it is going to look like. They will not only want this to look different from past weddings on this show, but past weddings on all of TV in general! We don’t think it has to be some enormous affair with all of Hope Valley even in attendance; Elizabeth has noted to Lucas time and time again that small, intimate things are just as important as grand gestures. We wouldn’t be shocked if a ceremony is more quiet and emotional … so long as we still get it, and as long as the romance is there.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that season 10 will arrive in 2023!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10?

Do you think it is very-much likely that we will see an Elizabeth/Lucas wedding? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







