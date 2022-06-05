The Bachelorette promo hypes up Gabby and Rachel’s journey!

With the premiere of The Bachelorette coming to ABC on Monday, July 11, we are going to start seeing more details come out. We recently shared the first key art for the season and this weekend, we got another promo!

What is great about the video below? Primarily, it serves as a reminder of how ABC is planning to hype up this season. The producers are not planning some sort of malicious takedown of Gabby and Rachel where their friendship is left in tatters. Instead, the plan here is to bring something a little bit different to the table, where these two can look for move together and rely on one another as friends.

Unfortunately, what this promo doesn’t so is offer up a lot of new info about the season. Instead, a lot of what you are seeing here comes from the After the Final Rose from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, which can also be seen in the photo above. The producers have worked hard so far to keep most of the drama this season under wraps, and we gotta think that there will be plenty of that!

Here is the largest question mark to us — how will dates be organized this season? Are they each just going to be shorter so Gabby and Rachel can each have a few per episode? Or, is the show just going to air on more nights of the week to make sure everyone gets proper time to show off their journey? A lot of this could be an experiment, and the idea is most likely to bring some attention to a show that has lost some steam over the past few seasons.

