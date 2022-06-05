Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: The next move after Howard’s death

When Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 on AMC in July, it’s going to be abundantly clear that Jimmy and Kim have a problem. What do you do with a dead body that is right in the middle of your place? Also, what do you do when it is that of a well-known figure like Howard Hamlin who has very public feelings about Jimmy in particular?

Well, it’s fair to imagine that this is quite the pickle, and that’s without even getting into the Lalo part of the equation.

First and foremost, we should point out that it’s pretty deliberate why Lalo did what he did, and also how he decided to do it. All of a sudden, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s characters have more incentive to listen to him than ever before. For one, he could easily kill them. Also, they may need help disposing of that body. The first move the two have to make comes down to just listening and doing whatever Lalo wants. Or, at least making him feel like they are doing that.

From there, they also have to cover all of their steps and make sure that nobody knew where Howard was going to be that night; also, potentially find another way to frame his death. Could they stage it to where it looks like he did something to himself after the public humiliation? Maybe. It’s going to be hard to cover up the gunshot part of it.

After you deal with the immediate aftermath of the violence, there’s also the emotional angle to deal with, as well. While Jimmy and Kim both may be shifty, it’s another thing to deal with the death of a former colleague/boss. This could hang over them for some time and badly damage their relationship.

What do you think Jimmy and Kim are going to do entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8?

