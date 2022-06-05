Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1: Zach Braff shares BTS photos!

When you watched Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3 on Disney+ this past week, you may have been surprised to see Zach Braff in the credits. So who did the former Scrubs star play? It was someone important to the plot, but also someone you may not have expected.

During this episode, Braff voiced the character of the mole-alien Freck, who “helped” to transport Obi-Wan and Leia to the port. Halfway through, however, he was more than happy to sell out his cargo to the Stormtroopers and the Empire. It wasn’t that much of a surprise to Ben when he saw what was on the back of the truck earlier on in the episode.

Watch our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video! Take a look below to get our full review of this past episode, Braff included. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reviews throughout the rest of the season.

Even though Braff did not appear physically in the episode, there was a good bit of work that went into merging his voice into the character you saw on-screen. With that in mind, we suggest you check out some of the photos he shared on Instagram below! We imagine this was a fantastic opportunity for Zach to be a part of this world, and we know that Star Wars in general has done a great job of casting fan-favorite actors in various roles. Take, for example, seeing Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, or that appearance by Kumail Nanjiani earlier on this episode.

Episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 is going to air on Disney+ this Wednesday; we are looking forward to sharing more news about it before too long.

What did you think about Zach Braff appearing in this past Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode?

Share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







