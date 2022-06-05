The Orville season 3 episode 2: Seth MacFarlane offers new tease

After Thursday night’s sensational premiere, we are more excited than ever to see what’s ahead on The Orville: New Horizons. One of the things that we know already is that with the show moving over to Hulu, things are going to be more ambitious than ever before. We got a good sense of that with the premiere “Electric Sheep” being close to 70 minutes in length. There are no restrictions as to the stories that can be told, and we’re seeing as a result of this more humor, dramatic, and character insight than ever before.

So what do we know about episode 2 streaming on Thursday? Not much, and that is entirely the point. The title here is “Shadow Realms,” and Seth MacFarlane posted a pretty interesting tease on his Twitter early today: “Watch this one with the lights off for maximum effect.”

If we were to make some sort of bold prediction entering this episode, it is that The Orville will be taking advantage of its Hulu budget to tell a pretty visual story here — and also one that is told in darkness at least some of the time. Watching it with the lights off could allow for some of these darker hues to come through better.

While there’s no guarantee of a season 4 of this show ever happening, seeing Seth’s tease serves as another reminder why it should. This is a rare work of sci-fi that has unparalleled creative freedom. There is no established universe that needs to be adhered to, just as there is also no need for it to stay in any other genre. As the show has become more dramatic since season 1, we’d also wager it has become stronger — but it also hasn’t abandoned the ability to make you laugh here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville now

What are you most hoping to see through the rest of The Orville season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

New episode of The Orville: New Horizons this week! Watch this one with the lights off for maximum effect. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 5, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







